Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Increases By 34.3%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

