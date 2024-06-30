Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Grows By 75.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 171.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $8.27 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 334,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,475. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
