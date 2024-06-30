Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Grows By 75.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 171.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $8.27 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 334,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,475. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.