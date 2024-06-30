Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rises By 33.4%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.8 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Performance
EDRVF remained flat at $14.58 on Friday. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.55.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
