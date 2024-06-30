Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Grows By 97.1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Performance

GMVHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,181. Entain has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

