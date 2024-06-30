Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Grows By 97.1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Entain Stock Performance
GMVHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,181. Entain has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.
About Entain
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.