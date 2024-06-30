Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Decreases By 60.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

