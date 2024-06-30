Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Decreases By 60.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
