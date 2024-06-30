Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Rises By 25.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,902. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 247,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

