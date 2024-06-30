Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Decreases By 58.3%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 292,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ HUGE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 27,645,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,048. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSD Pharma ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSD Pharma

About FSD Pharma

(Get Free Report)

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.