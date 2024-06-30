Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Grows By 102.9%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
GEODF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
Geodrill Company Profile
