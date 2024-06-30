Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Grows By 102.9%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

GEODF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.