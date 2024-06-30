Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Declines By 59.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,490.0 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
HEGIF remained flat at $3.63 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.44.
