Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Declines By 59.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,490.0 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

HEGIF remained flat at $3.63 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

