Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Drops By 60.2%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.3332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

