Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Grows By 88.4%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,845. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.13. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

