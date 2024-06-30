Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Declines By 60.5%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. ITOCHU has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.