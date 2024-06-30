Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Declines By 60.5%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. ITOCHU has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ITOCHU
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.