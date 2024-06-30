Short Interest in NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Decreases By 60.0%

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEWTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

