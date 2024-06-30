Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Declines By 55.6%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Regional Health Properties Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

