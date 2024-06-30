Short Interest in Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Declines By 50.0%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Resonac Price Performance

Shares of Resonac stock remained flat at $22.40 on Friday. Resonac has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resonac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

