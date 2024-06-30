Short Interest in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Declines By 16.7%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on REX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

In other REX American Resources news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $5,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,512,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,861,163.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,346 shares of company stock worth $6,889,597. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 46.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 212.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:REX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 521,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

