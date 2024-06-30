Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Rises By 71.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SANUWAVE Health Price Performance
SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 81,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,274. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About SANUWAVE Health
