Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Rises By 71.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 81,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,274. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

