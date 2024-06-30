Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Grows By 63.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $28.67. 31,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $31.73.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.