Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Grows By 63.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $28.67. 31,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

