Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Declines By 16.8%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group stock remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.