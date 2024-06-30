Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Declines By 16.8%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.
SSP Group Stock Performance
SSP Group stock remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.
SSP Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.