Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 21.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STLJF traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.