Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 21.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.3 days.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STLJF traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $65.50.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
