Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Grows By 74.9%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GCV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 55,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

