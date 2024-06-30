Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Rises By 34.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Thor Explorations Stock Down 5.0 %
Thor Explorations stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About Thor Explorations
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Average Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.