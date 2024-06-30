Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Rises By 34.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Thor Explorations Stock Down 5.0 %

Thor Explorations stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

