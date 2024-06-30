Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 62.9%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,288. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

