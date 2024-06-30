Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 28.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

