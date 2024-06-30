Siacoin (SC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $262.46 million and $2.30 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00630603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00121064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00273044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,590,385,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,562,806,449 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

