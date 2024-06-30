Sidoti Csr Comments on MillerKnoll, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MillerKnoll in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,519,000 after acquiring an additional 226,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 173.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

