Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

SVBL stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

