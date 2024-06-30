SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SilverBox Corp III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBXC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in SilverBox Corp III by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 194,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBox Corp III by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBox Corp III alerts:

SilverBox Corp III Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBXC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 3,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. SilverBox Corp III has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

SilverBox Corp III Company Profile

SilverBox Corp III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology, and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.