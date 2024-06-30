SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBXC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in SilverBox Corp III by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 194,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBox Corp III by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBXC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 3,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. SilverBox Corp III has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.32.
SilverBox Corp III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology, and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.
