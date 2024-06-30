Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 1,687,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Earnings History for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.