Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 1,687,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

