Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

SMPL stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

