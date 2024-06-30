Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 23,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

