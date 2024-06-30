Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 23,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
About Singapore Airlines
