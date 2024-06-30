Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $2.90 at Guggenheim

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $3.30 to $2.90 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 296,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 166,068 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

