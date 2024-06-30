Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.

