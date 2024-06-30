Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce.
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
