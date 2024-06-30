SLERF Self Reported Market Cap Hits $130.71 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One SLERF token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $130.71 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SLERF has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.23688914 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $29,186,564.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

