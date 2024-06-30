SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SFTBY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 802,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

