Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 31.5% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 94,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,101,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

