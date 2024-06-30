SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $391.13. 3,624,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

