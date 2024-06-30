SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.