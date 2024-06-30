SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

