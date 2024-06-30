SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 599.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 918.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. 5,488,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,664. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

