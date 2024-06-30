SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by Ade LLC

Ade LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.67. 1,943,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.