SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Cut by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,835 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock remained flat at $28.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,620. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

