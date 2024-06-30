SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,913 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $50,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. 5,948,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,808. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

