SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,311.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 2,382,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.