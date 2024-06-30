Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

