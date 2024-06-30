SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,665 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 373,915 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after buying an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 863,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,969. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

