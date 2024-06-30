SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. 1,139,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,485. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

