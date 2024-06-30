SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.78. 217,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,552. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
