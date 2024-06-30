SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 47,393 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 334,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,650. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

