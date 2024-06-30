SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,196 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,068,000 after buying an additional 146,020 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,501,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.